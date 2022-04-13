BonFi (BNF) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

BonFi (BNF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a total market cap of $473,539.83 and $209,542.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BonFi has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00034220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00103835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

