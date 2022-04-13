ImageCoin (IMG) Achieves Market Cap of $82,806.07

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 28.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $82,806.07 and approximately $4,596.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,393,757 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

