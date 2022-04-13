extraDNA Price Tops $0.0001 (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, extraDNA has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. extraDNA has a total market cap of $66,861.12 and $21,706.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,115.95 or 1.00034150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00060472 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.00255232 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.02 or 0.00357686 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00112259 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012405 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00135554 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004482 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001320 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

