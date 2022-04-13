Idena Tops One Day Trading Volume of $827,461.00 (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.0835 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $5.03 million and $827,461.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00211760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.11 or 0.00194895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00044117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00040822 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.75 or 0.07480789 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 82,986,989 coins and its circulating supply is 60,197,095 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDNAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.