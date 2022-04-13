Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CCX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $97,057.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,115.95 or 1.00034150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00060472 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.00255232 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.02 or 0.00357686 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00112259 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012405 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00135554 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004482 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001320 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,862,440 coins and its circulating supply is 12,073,745 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

