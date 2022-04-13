Brokerages Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) will announce $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.54. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $10.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,153. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.