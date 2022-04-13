Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.91 Million

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.91 million and approximately $50,026.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00034195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00103705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHROOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.