Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Director Sells 78,125 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) Director Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $24,218.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,881,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,401.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $26,562.50.

On Thursday, March 10th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $24,218.75.

On Monday, February 7th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $28,125.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $39,843.75.

TYME traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. 23,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,980. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

Tyme Technologies ( NASDAQ:TYME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

