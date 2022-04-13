Zacks: Analysts Expect ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ASML’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $1.89. ASML posted earnings of $3.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ASML will report full-year earnings of $19.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.30 to $19.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $22.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.89 to $23.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ASML.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $18.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $612.55. The stock had a trading volume of 53,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,352. The company has a market cap of $251.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $645.11 and its 200-day moving average is $728.67. ASML has a 52 week low of $558.77 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ASML by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 3.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASML (ASML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.