Lobstex Hits 24 Hour Volume of $193,954.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $930,241.50 and approximately $193,954.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,403,685 coins and its circulating supply is 23,328,258 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

