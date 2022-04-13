The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $76,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after purchasing an additional 177,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after buying an additional 160,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,157,296,000 after acquiring an additional 197,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $321.71. The stock had a trading volume of 148,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $308.20 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.