Yacktman Asset Management LP Reduces Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,141,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,314 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 1.95% of GrafTech International worth $60,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in GrafTech International by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 11.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

EAF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 85,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,404. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.78 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.72%.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

