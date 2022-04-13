MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 2.24% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $104,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% during the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 666,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,022,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 161,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.71.

NYSE MSM traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.51. 8,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,798. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.06.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.