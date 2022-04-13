Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 349,739 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,416,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 349,739 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 1.88% of First Hawaiian worth $66,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 11.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 519.2% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 60,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,988 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. StockNews.com cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

FHB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $27.37. 39,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,449. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.09. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.73%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

