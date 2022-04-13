Yacktman Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.58% of FirstCash worth $47,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter worth $1,924,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCFS stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.00. 4,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,240. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.21. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

