Yacktman Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,024 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $99,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in FOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FOX by 15.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.11. 120,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,666. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

