Yacktman Asset Management LP Trims Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.88% of Arcosa worth $22,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 16.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter valued at $244,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACA. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of ACA stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,575. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $65.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

