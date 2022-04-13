Yacktman Asset Management LP Buys 4,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $44,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Corning by 755.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after buying an additional 1,570,584 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Corning by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 784,448 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Corning by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,478,000 after acquiring an additional 757,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 39.1% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,294,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,725,000 after purchasing an additional 645,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

GLW traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 166,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,324. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.