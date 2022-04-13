Yacktman Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,568 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $15,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 531.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 502,545 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after buying an additional 362,850 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. 311,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,798. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.