Regis (NYSE:RGS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.90. Regis shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 482,966 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Regis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $82.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Regis ( NYSE:RGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.80 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 179.63% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Regis by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Regis by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Regis by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

