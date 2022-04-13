Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Shares Down 2.3%

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.46 and last traded at $18.46. Approximately 19,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 304,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,947,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,074,000 after purchasing an additional 202,307 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,962,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after acquiring an additional 504,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 164,527 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 53,202 shares in the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

