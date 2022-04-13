Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Update

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the March 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,881. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 98.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund (Get Rating)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.