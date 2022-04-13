Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HBM stock traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.80. 1,122,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,677. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.24. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$551.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4584712 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -1.35%.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

