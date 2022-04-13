Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $187.51 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.17% of Anthem worth $187,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Anthem by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $511.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,898. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $526.62. The company has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $470.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.43.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

