Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 360,000 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,735,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,000 shares during the quarter. Weatherford International comprises about 1.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Weatherford International worth $158,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 853.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 166,754 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 279,381 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 450,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 121,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

NASDAQ:WFRD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.99. 31,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.60.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Weatherford International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.