Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 2.31% of Armstrong World Industries worth $127,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $118.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

