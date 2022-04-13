Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for approximately 2.3% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $254,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333,316 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 38.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,195,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,512,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Ingredion by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,206,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,402,000 after acquiring an additional 55,926 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,973,000 after buying an additional 120,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $88.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2 shares of company stock valued at $170 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

