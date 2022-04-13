Yacktman Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,776,144 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 56,626 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $154,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Oracle by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $595,295,000 after acquiring an additional 273,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after acquiring an additional 306,956 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.83. The stock had a trading volume of 297,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130,074. The stock has a market cap of $213.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.20. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

