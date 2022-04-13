Yacktman Asset Management LP Purchases 20,757 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,568,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,757 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 2.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $219,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. 1,199,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,493,240. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

