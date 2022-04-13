Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 883,818 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,805,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 883,818 shares during the period. Huntsman makes up about 1.8% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $202,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

