Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,453 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises about 2.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.75% of Tyson Foods worth $239,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,281,000 after purchasing an additional 207,020 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.49. 63,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

