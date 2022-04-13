Yacktman Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,053,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,899,000. Reliance Steel & Aluminum comprises about 1.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.68% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.80. 8,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $198.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

