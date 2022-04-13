Girard Partners LTD. Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after buying an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Zoetis by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,471 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,317,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after acquiring an additional 739,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,797. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.34. The firm has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.49 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

