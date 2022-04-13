Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.69. Highway shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 9,577 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $10.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Highway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.39%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highway stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 3.53% of Highway worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highway Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

