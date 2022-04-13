Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $293.63 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,491,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.19% of Charles Schwab worth $293,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $3.91 on Wednesday, hitting $83.98. The stock had a trading volume of 497,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498,466. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average of $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $152.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $63.46 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

