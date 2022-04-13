Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.99. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 305,996 shares trading hands.

NTP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nam Tai Property in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTP. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,469,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,404,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,197,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 14,336.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 179,641 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.