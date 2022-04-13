Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.99. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 305,996 shares trading hands.
NTP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nam Tai Property in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.95.
About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)
Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.
