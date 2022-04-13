Fidessa group (LON:FDSA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,865.00

Fidessa group plc (LON:FDSA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,865 ($50.36) and traded as high as GBX 3,875 ($50.50). Fidessa group shares last traded at GBX 3,865 ($50.36), with a volume of 5,102 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,865 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,865.
Fidessa group Company Profile (LON:FDSA)
Recommended Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Fidessa group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidessa group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.