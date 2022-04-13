Centrica (LON:CNA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.78

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.78 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 81.74 ($1.07). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 80.70 ($1.05), with a volume of 14,458,273 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNA shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 90.17 ($1.17).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08), for a total transaction of £81,917.68 ($106,747.04). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,279 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £1,868.78 ($2,435.21). Insiders have bought 2,845 shares of company stock valued at $231,767 over the last ninety days.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

