Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.67

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as high as C$0.81. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 105,709 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.22 million and a P/E ratio of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$21.45 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.