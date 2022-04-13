Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $325.97 Million Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. AMERCO comprises about 2.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 2.29% of AMERCO worth $325,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHAL. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AMERCO by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.94. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,745. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $590.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $662.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. AMERCO has a one year low of $523.94 and a one year high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

