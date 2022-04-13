Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $171.76

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$171.76 and traded as high as C$186.60. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$184.10, with a volume of 380,847 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.69.

The stock has a market cap of C$32.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$171.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 12.3886053 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

