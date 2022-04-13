Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $97.73. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $97.73, with a volume of 1,019 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $658.74 million during the quarter.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.
About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
