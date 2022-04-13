Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$204.57. Boyd Group Income Fund shares last traded at C$202.00, with a volume of 110,066 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30.
About Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN)
Featured Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.