GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.74. GCM Mining shares last traded at C$5.68, with a volume of 141,033 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of GCM Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Fundamental Research set a C$10.04 target price on shares of GCM Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of C$572.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. GCM Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

GCM Mining

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

