Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,083.09

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,083.09 ($14.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,142 ($14.88). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,122 ($14.62), with a volume of 534,902 shares traded.
Several research analysts have weighed in on UTG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.64) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.59) to GBX 1,300 ($16.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.59) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.90) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($16.33).
The company has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,076.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,082.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52.
In related news, insider Joe Lister bought 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.27) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($11,729.55).
About Unite Group (LON:UTG)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
Further Reading
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.