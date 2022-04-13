298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.39. 298835 (GBU.TO) shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 6,638 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36.
About 298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU)
Recommended Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for 298835 (GBU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 298835 (GBU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.