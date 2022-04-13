Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.33

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.33 and traded as high as C$8.99. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$8.86, with a volume of 5,249,938 shares.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.98.

The company has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.36.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$900.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 0.85%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

