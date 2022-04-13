Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,161.63

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2,161.63 and traded as high as C$2,165.39. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,134.56, with a volume of 18,562 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2,507.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$47.68 billion and a PE ratio of 118.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2,130.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$2,161.49.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 78.1017696 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

