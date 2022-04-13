Computacenter (LON:CCC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,762.38

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,762.38 ($36.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,880.52 ($37.54). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,840 ($37.01), with a volume of 46,680 shares.

CCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Computacenter from GBX 2,900 ($37.79) to GBX 3,160 ($41.18) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Computacenter from GBX 2,850 ($37.14) to GBX 2,800 ($36.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50. The firm has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,771.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,762.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 49.40 ($0.64) dividend. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $16.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 24,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,928 ($38.15), for a total value of £713,202.24 ($929,374.82).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

