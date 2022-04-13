Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.79. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 307,147 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of C$310.89 million and a PE ratio of 6.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.75.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$65.56 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.69%.

In other Amerigo Resources news, Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total value of C$82,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,504 shares in the company, valued at C$441,986.56. Also, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 355,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total value of C$583,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,546,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,856,752. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,000 shares of company stock valued at $675,680.

About Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

